Jalen Carter, star University of Georgia defensive lineman, facing charges in connection with fatal crash

University of Georgia’s star defensive lineman Jalen Carter — projected as a top pick in the upcoming NFL draft — is facing charges of reckless driving and racing in connection with a crash that killed teammate Devin Willock and team employee Chandler LeCroy, according to Athens-Clarke County police.

Alcohol is believed to have played a part in the January 15 crash, which came just hours after the team celebrated its second consecutive national championship victory in a parade through campus. Toxicology results show LeCory had a blood alcohol concentration of .197 at the time of crash, more than twice the legal limit in Georgia, according to a police news release.

“The investigation found that Chandler LeCroy, driver of the 2021 Ford Expedition and Jalen Carter, driver of a 2021 Jeep Trackhawk, were operating their vehicles in a manner consistent with racing shortly after leaving the downtown Athens area at about 2:30 AM” on the night of crash, according to the release.

“Alcohol impairment, racing, reckless driving, and speed were significant contributing factors to the crash,” the release says.

Carter’s mother declined to comment on the charges against her son, citing the ongoing investigation.

CNN has reached out to the University of Georgia for comment.

