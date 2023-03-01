Cold Night Ahead

Here’s a look at your forecast for Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Benito, and southern Santa Clara Counties!

A few clouds will continue to hang out over the hills, but otherwise expect mostly sunny skies in the forecast for the next few days. Temperatures, however, will remain below normal. In fact, Thursday morning is looking quite cold with freezing temperatures for most inland valleys and frost possible all the way to the coast. With recent rainfall, black ice is possible on roadways in the hills these next few mornings. The calm, dry weather will only be a brief break as unsettled weather returns by late Saturday with showers possible into early next week.



AIR QUALITY: Good

***GALE WARNING***

…for the near coastal waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas extended 3AM Thursday



*Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 10 to 15 ft expected.

*Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

Rest of Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a few clouds over the mountains, clearing by the evening. Cool and windy with highs only in the upper 40s in the higher elevations, with low to mid-50s elsewhere. Northwesterly winds will remain gusty, especially near the coast.

Overnight: Mostly clear with widespread 20s for lows inland and low to mid 30s on the coast. Winds becoming calm, still expect a slight breeze. Frost likely inland, patchy at the coast.



***FREEZE WARNING***

… for the mountains and higher valleys of Monterey & San Benito Counties including the southern Salinas Valley, and the Santa Clara Valley and Diablos in Santa Clara County in effect from midnight until 9AM Thursday.



*Sub-freezing temperatures between 28 to 32 expected.



*Cold conditions will impact unsheltered populations or people experiencing power outages. It can also kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.



*Don't forget to protect pets from freezing conditions.



Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.



**FROST ADVISORY**

… for Santa Cruz County and the Santa Cruz Mountains into Santa Clara County, the lower elevation valleys and coast of Monterey & San Benito Counties in effect from midnight until 9AM Thursday



*Temperatures between 33 to 36 will cause very cold conditions.



*Cold conditions will impact unsheltered populations or people experiencing power outages. It can also damage crops, other sensitive vegetation.

*Don't forget to protect pets from cold conditions.



Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.



Thursday: Cold in the morning, then, warmer and mostly sunny with highs in the 50s.



Extended: Temperatures will warm slightly Friday but will remain below normal for this time of year. The next weather system arrives this weekend with increasing clouds Saturday and a chance of rain Sunday/Monday.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 41ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 9th – 15th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Transition to neutral with possible El Niño developing this summer

-Area drought status: Moderate Drought (D1) for the northern Santa Cruz Mountains, San Benito County, southeastern Monterey County and southern Santa Clara County Abnormally dry (D0) for the rest of Monterey & Santa Cruz Counties.