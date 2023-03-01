Birth of Mexican volcano inspires scientists 80 years later

SAN JUAN PARANGARICUTIRO, Mexico (AP) — The ground is still hot atop the crater of Paricutin _ the first volcano of its kind to have its full life cycle documented by modern science when it erupted 80 years ago. The surrounding vista in western Mexico encompasses pine-clad peaks of older volcanoes, green avocado orchards and a church tower just peeking above where the lava buried it decades ago. Volcanoes are still being born around the globe and scientists believe another will form in the volcanic field spanning across this region, they just don’t know when. About a hundred geologists, volcanologists and seismologists visited Paricutin last week to mark the anniversary and talk about how to prevent disaster.

