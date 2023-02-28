U.S. Climate envoy Kerry meeting authorities in Brazil

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — The U.S. special climate envoy John Kerry on Tuesday was holding his second day of meetings with Brazilian government officials, executives and lawmakers to discuss details of planned environmental actions. After traveling to capital Brasilia, Kerry yesterday met with Brazil’s Vice-President Geraldo Alckmin, Environment Minister Marina Silva and the head of the country’s development bank, which administers the nation’s Amazon Fund. The fund is an international effort to preserve the rainforest, raising donations for efforts to prevent, monitor and combat deforestation and promote sustainability.

