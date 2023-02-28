Proposed legislation could make it easier for firefighters to use medical cannabis

By Stephanie Muñiz

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — There are two weeks left in this legislative session, and House Bill 292 would make it easier for first responders to use medical cannabis.

Medical cannabis has been legal in New Mexico since 2007. But it does have some limitations, one that excludes New Mexico firefighters. That’s what the local firefighter union IAFF 244 President is trying to change.

Although the bill is not intended specifically for firefighters, he said it could be the first step forward for those in favor.

“We would use responsible policy to address everything just like about alcohol, and not only alcohol but other prescribed medications that we’re not allowed to use when we’re working on the job,” Miguel Tittmann, the IAFF 244 President said.

He said while the bill would make medical cannabis legal at the state level, unions would still have to negotiate rules with their cities.

“We would not be able to use medical marijuana so many hours prior to the shift if we were able to negotiate responsible policy,” Tittmann said.

Both Bernalillo County Fire and Albuquerque Fire Rescue have policies that do not allow firefighters to use cannabis.

Down South in Las Cruces the president of IAFF local 2362 said they are in favor of the change.

“I think a lot of our hope was that that would be able to be cleared up at the state level, which would kind of open up the door for the municipalities to start making that distinction and allow them to allow us to use that as well,” Christopher Johnson, President of Las Cruces Professional Firefighters IAFF local 2362.

Both unions said medical cannabis would be just another mental health resource for first responders.

“The PTSD that we kind of are is built into our profession, and it’s kind of inescapable,” Johnson said.

New Mexico is not the only state that has approached medical cannabis for first responders.

According to the union other states have found ways to allow firefighters to use cannabis in their off time.

The bill has passed one house committee and is now headed to the House Judiciary Committee.

