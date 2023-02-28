Millennial Money: New parents’ finances need nurturing too

When you’re struggling to manage a tiny cry-monster who’s hellbent on making sure you never sleep again, who has time to open the mail or check a credit card statement? But there can be steep consequences to neglecting your finances in those hazy days of new parenthood — missed bill payments can wreak havoc on your credit scores, for one thing. And this is certainly an inconvenient time for the electricity to get shut off because you forgot to pay for utilities. To increase your odds of success, adjust your budget, automate payments and get support from loved ones.

