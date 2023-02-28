Skip to Content
Man hit repeatedly with glass bottle in unprovoked attack in SoHo

    NEW YORK, NY (WABC) — Police are looking for the man behind an unprovoked attack with a glass bottle in SoHo.

Police say it happened on Sunday at 3:15 a.m. near Lafayette Street and Prince Street.

Police say the man approached a 42-year-old man and repeatedly hit him in the head with a glass bottle.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

The attacker fled on foot westbound on Prince Street.

