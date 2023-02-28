Biden to nominate Julie Su, current deputy and former California official, as next US labor secretary
WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden to nominate Julie Su, current deputy and former California official, as next US labor secretary.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden to nominate Julie Su, current deputy and former California official, as next US labor secretary.
KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.