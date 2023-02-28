Baltimore ex-prosecutor’s perjury trial delayed again
By LEA SKENE
Associated Press
BALTIMORE (AP) — A federal perjury and mortgage fraud trial for Baltimore’s former top prosecutor is slated to begin in November, a judge ruled Monday, marking the latest delay in an already prolonged case. Marilyn Mosby’s trial had already been pushed back twice and was most recently scheduled for next month. But U.S. District Court Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby chose the November date after Mosby’s entire defense team quit last month and a public defender was assigned to take over the case.