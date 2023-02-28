At least 16 dead, 85 injured as trains collide in Greece

By Heather Chen, CNN

At least 16 people have been killed and 85 injured after two trains collided near the city of Larissa in Greece late Tuesday night, Reuters is reporting, citing authorities.

Images on Greece’s state-owned public broadcaster ERT show smoke pouring out of toppled train cars and long lines of rescue vehicles next to them. The images also show rescue workers with torches searching carriages for survivors.

Authorities in Greece said evacuations are under way and the circumstances of the crash remain unclear.

The passenger train was reportedly traveling from the Greek capital of Athens to the northern city of Thessaloniki when it collided with a cargo train, also traveling to Thessaloniki, near Larissa city.

“The collision was very strong,” Thessaloniki governor Konstantinos Agorastos told reporters, adding that the first four carriages of the passenger train had derailed and the first two carriages had been almost completely destroyed.

Around 250 passengers had been safely evacuated on buses, Agorastos added.

