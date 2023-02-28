Adulting 101: MSU Extension offers classes teaching tax tips, building credit and more

By LUKE LASTER

Click here for updates on this story

DETROIT (WWJ) — Think back to your days in high school, or even college. Did you learn how to manage your insurance policy or how to build and protect your credit?

The Michigan State University extension in Clinton Township, in partnership with 4-H, is offering monthly classes called “Adulting 101.”

The courses began in 2020 due to a demand of people, including those who are middle school age and in their 30s, not confident with their “adulting” skills. When it began, the classes were offered quarterly. They have since grown into being offered monthly.

“I’ve had people reach out saying… ‘I never learned this in school, you know, is it OK if you’re not 20?’ What if a 30-year-old wanted to take it? Absolutely, they’re open to anybody. That’s what we’re here for, to bring the knowledge to life,” said Kathy Jamieson, an extension educator who leads some of these courses.

Jamieson says the series, which began in January, has had more than 900 people sign up.

The two remaining courses in this series are at 4 p.m. on March 16 and will focus on paycheck and taxes.

Another is scheduled at 6 p.m. on April 12 and will focus on building and protecting your credit.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.