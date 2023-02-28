A Brief Break in Sight

We're ending the month with unsettled weather which will continue into the first day of March. A strong cold front moved through earlier this week bringing with it gusty winds, heavy rain, and embedded thunderstorms with small hail. Behind it, expect rounds of showers to continue for the 24 hours. Some of these isolated showers could bring additional brief heavy downpours, small hail, and a thunderstorm. Snow levels will remain between 2,000-3,000ft which will keep roads slippery in the higher elevations. A rain-snow mix is possible as low as 1,500 ft. Expect warmer, dryer weather toward the end of the week.



AIR QUALITY: Good



**WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY**

… for areas above 3,000ft in elevation in Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Clara Counties extended until 4am Wednesday.



Snow showers will persist into early Wednesday morning. Total snow accumulations 5 to 10 inches for elevations above 3000 ft locally over 1 foot above 4000 ft through Tuesday. A wintry mix down to 2500 feet is possible with a coating to 3 inches of snow.



Slick, snow-covered roads and hiking trails. Hikers, campers, and outdoor enthusiasts may encounter dangerous winter- like conditions above the snow level. Heavier snow showers could produce limited visibilities. Downed trees and power outages possible.

Tuesday: Widespread showers early with gusty winds and small hail possible. Then, rounds of showers throughout the day. Snow levels between 2,500ft-3,000ft. Gusty westerly winds at times. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

***GALE WARNING***

…for the near coastal waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas in effect from 9PM Tuesday until 9PM Wednesday.



*Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 10 to 15 ft expected.

*Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

Overnight: Scattered rounds of showers will continue throughout the night. Individual cells could produce downpours, gusty winds, and small hail. Additional snow accumulation between 2,500ft and 3,000ft. A rain-snow mix is possible jsut below 2,5000 ft. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s for most areas.



***FREEZE WARNING***

… for the higher valleys and mountains of Santa Cruz, Santa Clara, San Benito, and Monterey Counties in effect from 1AM Wednesday until 8AM Wednesday.

Sub-freezing temperatures 28 to 32 expected.



*Cold conditions will impact unsheltered populations or people experiencing power outages. It can also kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.



*Don't forget to protect pets from freezing conditions.



Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.



**FROST ADVISORY**

… for the lower elevation valleys of Monterey, Santa Cruz, San Benito, and southern Santa Clara Counties along with coastal areas in Santa Cruz County in effect from 1AM Wednesday until 8AM Wednesday



*Temperatures 33 to 36 will cause very cold conditions.



*Cold conditions will impact unsheltered populations or people experiencing power outages. It can also damage crops, other sensitive vegetation.



*Don't forget to protect pets from cold conditions...



Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Wednesday: A few showers linger Wednesday morning, then expect partial clearing. Cool with gusty northwest winds at times. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.



Extended: With skies clearing, expect a COLD morning on Thursday with frosty conditions to the coast. Temperatures will warm slightly Friday but will remain below normal for this time of year. The next weather system arrives this weekend with increasing clouds Saturday and chance of rain Sunday/Monday.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 41ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 8th – 14th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Transition to neutral with possible El Niño developing this summer

-Area drought status: Moderate Drought (D1) for the northern Santa Cruz Mountains, San Benito County, southeastern Monterey County and southern Santa Clara County Abnormally dry (D0) for the rest of Monterey & Santa Cruz Counties.