‘The Last of Us’ actress Storm Reid has advice for homophobic viewers of the show

“The Last of Us” has its fans, and, naturally, its critics.

Actress Storm Reid has shared her thoughts about one thing that has raised ire among some viewers of the HBO drama: the depiction of same-sex relationships.

The 19-year-old star talked to EW about the homophobic backlash following Episode 3, which centered on the love story between the characters Bill, played by Nick Offerman, and Frank, played by Murray Bartlett.

Reid is featured in Episode 7 as Riley, who has her own queer love story on the show with costar Bella Ramsey.

“Like Bella said when Episode 3 came out: If you don’t like it, don’t watch,” Reid told EW. “We are telling important stories. We’re telling stories of people’s experiences, and that’s what I live for. That’s what makes good storytelling, because we are telling stories of people who are taking up space in the world.”

As for her own storyline on the show, Reid said, “It’s 2023. If you’re concerned about who I love, then I need you to get your priorities straight.”

“There’s so many other things to worry about in life,” she said. “Why are you concerned that these young people — or anybody — love each other? Love is beautiful, and the fact that people have things to say about it, it’s just nonsense.”

“The Last of Us” is based on a popular video game of the same name. HBO and CNN are both part of Warner Bros. Discovery.

