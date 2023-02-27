PG&E customers face higher bills: What you need to know

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): A lot of people in West Salinas have noticed their PG&E's bill has gone up significantly. Most of them said their bill increased up to $100.

PG&E's spokesperson, Evelyn Escalera, said that natural gas was one of the reasons why they had to raise their rates.

"So, for the last few months, PG&E customers had received higher than normal rates due to the price of natural gas," said Escalara. "That have been higher in the West Coast than they have been in other years."

Escalara also said that PG&E customers can expect to see a decrease on their March bill by 76%. PG&E will be implementing the state's annual April climate credit.

The price of natural gas has also decreased, but what are some resources that PG&E has for people who are struggling financially?

"So, the CAPP program, is a program that offers to pay part of PG&E's customers, PG&E's remaining balance," said Escalara. "There are certain requirements to apply for customers, they have to owe a certain amount as well as commit to making payments on time for about a year I believe, but customers in order to qualify have to meet certain requirements and they can call PG&E or visit the PG&E.com page."

The CAPP program is a state program. It was developed during the pandemic -- to help customers who were not able to pay their bills.

PG&E also has financial assistance programs for low-income customers -- like CARE and FERA. The utility company acknowledges that their rates have gone up, but say they are looking to improve their service by requesting funds from the California Public Utilities Commission.

"So part of those funds will be used for additional hardening, including stronger poles, power-lines, and placing power-lines underground.

Part of that funding will also improve PG&E's electric grid.