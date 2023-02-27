Murphy Road and Davis Road river crossings closed due to high river levels

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey County Public Works Department announced that they will be closing a couple of road river crossings due to rising river levels.

Murphy Road in Pajaro and South Davis Road in Salinas will be closed on Monday due to rising river levels in the Salinas and Pajaro Rivers.

County officials told KION both river crossings are at risk of being overtopping with more rain being expected in the forecast.

Once river levels drop to a safe level, officials will be reopening both river crossings.