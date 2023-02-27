Skip to Content
News
By
Published 9:47 PM

McRae, Hunt rally Sacramento State past Portland State 76-74

KION

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Callum McRae scored 24 points and Gianni Hunt made two free throws with three seconds remaining to lift Sacramento State to a 76-74 victory over Portland State on Monday night.

McRae added 10 rebounds and three steals for the Hornets (14-17, 7-11 Big Sky Conference). Hunt finished with 15 points and five assists. Zach Chappell and reserves Akol Mawein and Cameron Wilbon all scored 12. Chappell added five assists and Mawein grabbed seven boards.

Cameron Parker finished with 21 points and seven assists to lead the Vikings (12-18, 6-11). Isaiah Johnson scored 17 off the bench and Jorell Saterfield sank three 3-pointers and scored 13.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Article Topic Follows: News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content