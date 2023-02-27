Kimberly Palmer: 5 ways to deal with money envy

By KIMBERLY PALMER of NerdWallet

Financial envy is common — we see what others have and wish we had it, too — but it can also be destructive. Financial therapists say that the most effective way to deal with those feelings is to explore what is really behind them. Perhaps you want to increase your own savings goals, adjust your vacation plans or explore what truly makes you feel content, which might have nothing to do with money. The first step is to investigate the feeling without shaming yourself for it. From there, you can make a plan that helps you meet your own financial goals, regardless of what your friends are doing (or buying).