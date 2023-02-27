India revives civil militia after Hindu killings in Kashmir

DHANGRI, India (AP) — Days after seven Hindus were killed in a village in disputed Kashmir, hundreds of residents staged protests across the region’s Hindu-dominated areas. In response, Indian authorities revived a government-sponsored militia and began rearming and training villagers. The militia, officially called the “Village Defense Group,” was initially formed in the 1990s as the first line of defense against anti-India insurgents in remote villages that government forces could not reach quickly. It was largely disbanded after the insurgency waned and some of its members gained notoriety for rights violations. But the January violence stirred unpleasant memories of past attacks in Rajouri district, which is near the militarized Line of Control that divides Kashmir between India and Pakistan.

