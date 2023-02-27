Ex-Cardinal McCarrick asks court to dismiss sex assault case

BOSTON (AP) — Lawyers for former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick are asking a judge to dismiss a case charging him with sexually assaulting a boy decades ago, saying the 92-year-old once-powerful American prelate has dementia and is not competent to stand trial. McCarrick pleaded not guilty in September 2021 in the Massachusetts case that alleges the priest sexually abused the boy at a wedding reception at Wellesley College in June 1974. He is the only U.S. Catholic cardinal, current or former, ever to be criminally charged with child sex crimes. McCarrick’s lawyers say the former cardinal maintains his innocence of all charges.

