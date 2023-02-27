Andrew Tate to appeal third arrest extension in Romania

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Andrew Tate has arrived at a Romanian appeals court in Bucharest to challenge a court’s decision last week to extend for a third time his detention by 30 days. The divisive social media influencer and former professional kickboxer is detained in Romania on suspicion of organized crime and human trafficking. The 36-year-old Tate is a British-U.S. citizen who has 5.2 million Twitter followers. He arrived at the Bucharest Court of Appeal on Monday handcuffed to his brother Tristan who is held in the same case. They will both look to overturn a judge’s Feb. 21 decision to extend for a third time their detention by 30 days.

By STEPHEN McGRATH and ANDREEA ALEXANDRU Associated Press

