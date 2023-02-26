Woody Harrelson receives ‘Saturday Night Live’ honorary jacket from Scarlett Johansson

By Dan Heching, CNN

Five times was a charm for Woody Harrelson this weekend, when he returned to host “Saturday Night Live.”

The celebrated actor was part of a running gag throughout the show in which he was expecting to be awarded with an honorary jacket for hosting the long-running NBC comedy sketch show five times, only to come up short each time.

Finally, at the end of the show, Scarlett Johansson came onstage to give him a jacket, thereby welcoming Harrelson to join the ranks of “SNL” five-timers.

Other celebrities in the five-timers’ club include Johansson, Tom Hanks, Danny DeVito, John Goodman, Christopher Walken, Drew Barrymore, Melissa McCarthy, Paul Rudd and John Mulaney.

Harrelson and Johansson — who is married to “SNL” cast member Colin Jost — are currently filming a movie together, titled “Project Artemis” costarring Channing Tatum.

On Saturday’s episode of “SNL,” Harrelson drew mixed reviews when his opening monologue led up to a gag about Covid-19 conspiracy theories.

The musical guest on the episode was Jack White.

Next weekend’s episode of “Saturday Night Live” will feature Travis Kelce as host, and Kelsea Ballerini as musical guest.

