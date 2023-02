WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Detectives with the Watsonville Police Department were called out to a possible homicide in the Pajaro River behind River Park.

Police said around noon today, officers found the body of a man in his early 40’s with at least one gunshot wound.

The department said detectives are working to get more information and evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Watsonville Department at 831-471-1151.