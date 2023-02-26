Santa Cruz Police remembers Sgt. Baker and Detective Butler on 10 year anniversary of their deaths

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Sunday afternoon, the community and Santa Cruz Police remembered two Santa Cruz Police officers who were gunned down on Feb. 26, 2013.

Sergeant Butch Baker and Detective Elizabeth Butler were remembered exactly at 3:23 p.m. The time marks when both officers were killed in the line of duty.

The community and the police department came together at the Baker-Butler Memorial Garden which sits just outside of the police station. Rain fell onto the ground as the honor guard lowered the flags to half mast. Everyone in attendance lowered their heads for a moment of reflection. Santa Cruz Fire and Santa Cruz Harbor Patrol also showed up at the ceremony to remember the fallen officers.

Santa Cruz Police Chief Bernie Escalante worked with Sgt. Baker and Detective Baker. He said that the day represents a time for the community to reflect and remember their legacies.

"It gives us an opportunity to honor both Elizabeth and Butch for for making the ultimate sacrifice," Escalante said. " Gives us an opportunity to reflect and reflect on memories of working with both of them."

Baker and Butler were approaching a suspect involved in a sexual assault case when the suspect opened fire.

The suspect, 35 year old Jeremy Goulet was later killed in a firefight after he returned to the scene of the crime and started shooting at four other officers.

They remain the only two officers killed in the history of the Santa Cruz Police Department.

Escalante fondly remembers his time working with both officers. He will never forget working overnight shifts with Sgt. Baker.

"I always remember the laughs we had at three and four in the morning," Escalante said. "Eating a lot of meals off the hood of our cars, there was a lot of good memories."

As the police officers within the Santa Cruz Police Department get younger and younger, Escalante wants them to never forget the traits that made Sgt. Baker and Detective Butler so beloved in the department.

"They both worked tirelessly to bring people to justice." Escalante said. "And I think probably their work ethic would be the biggest thing that we want people to learn from them."