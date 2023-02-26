NYC thieves stealing Apple headphones off victims’ heads

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say at least 21 people in New York City have had their fancy Apple headphones stolen right off their heads by a roving team of moped-riding bandits. The thefts started on Jan. 28 and have typically involved four people on two mopeds riding up to victims from behind, snatching their Apple AirPods Max headphones and then speeding off. The noise-canceling devices currently retail for $549 a piece. The thieves remain at large, and no arrests have been made.

