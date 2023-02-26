Man found killed in Pajaro River identified

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Update Feb. 28, 2023, at 2:20 p.m.- Watsonville Police have confirmed the man found in Pajaro River behind River Park was killed.

Detectives are now saying the man found dead was shot on Saturday before being found in the river Sunday around noon. This is being investigated as a homicide.

John Michael Peña, 41, was identified as the man killed, said the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office. Detectives said he was found with at least one gunshot wound.

KION asked police if the victim had been shot more than once and they responded by saying "that's not being released at the moment."

ORIGINAL STORY

Detectives with the Watsonville Police Department were called out to a possible homicide in the Pajaro River behind River Park.

Police said around noon today, officers found the body of a man in his early 40s with at least one gunshot wound.

The department said detectives are working to get more information and evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Watsonville Department at 831-471-1151.