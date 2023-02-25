NAACP Image Awards 2023: See the complete list of winners

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

The ceremony for the 54th NAACP Image Awards is taking place Saturday.

The event recognizes achievement in the arts, entertainment and culture by people of color in more than 80 categories. “Abbott Elementary” creator and star Quinta Brunson and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” star Angela Bassett were among the early winners announced.

A list of nominees is several film and television categories follows below. Winners are indicted in bold.

Entertainer of the Year

Angela Bassett

Mary J. Blige

Quinta Brunson

Viola Davis

Zendaya

Outstanding Motion Picture

“A Jazzman’s Blues”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Emancipation”

“The Woman King”

“TILL”

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Daniel Kaluuya — “Nope”

Jonathan Majors — “Devotion”

Joshua Boone — “A Jazzman’s Blues”

Sterling K. Brown — “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul”

Will Smith — “Emancipation”

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Danielle Deadwyler — “TILL”

Keke Palmer — “Alice”

Letitia Wright — “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Regina Hall — “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul”

Viola Davis — “The Woman King”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Aldis Hodge — “Black Adam”

Cliff “Method Man” Smith — “On The Come Up”

Jalyn Hall — “TILL”

John Boyega — “The Woman King”

Tenoch Huerta — “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” *WINNER

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Angela Bassett — “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” *WINNER

Danai Gurira — “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Janelle Monáe — “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

Lashana Lynch — “The Woman King”

Lupita Nyong’o — “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary”

“Atlanta”

“black-ish”

“Rap S**t”

“The Wonder Years”

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson — “black-ish”

Cedric The Entertainer — “The Neighborhood” *WINNER

Donald Glover — “Atlanta”

Dulé Hill — “The Wonder Years”

Mike Epps — “The Upshaws”

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Loretta Devine — “Family Reunion”

Maya Rudolph — “Loot”

Quinta Brunson — “Abbott Elementary” *WINNER

Tichina Arnold — “The Neighborhood”

Tracee Ellis Ross — “black-ish”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Brian Tyree Henry — “Atlanta”

Deon Cole — “black-ish”

Kenan Thompson — “Saturday Night Live”

Tyler James Williams — “Abbott Elementary” *WINNER

William Stanford Davis — “Abbott Elementary”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Janelle James — “Abbott Elementary” *WINNER

Jenifer Lewis — “black-ish”

Marsai Martin — “black-ish”

Sheryl Lee Ralph — “Abbott Elementary”

Wanda Sykes — “The Upshaws”

Outstanding Drama Series

“Bel-Air”

“Bridgerton”

“Euphoria”

“P-Valley”

“Queen Sugar”

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Damson Idris — “Snowfall”

Jabari Banks — “Bel-Air”

Kofi Siriboe — “Queen Sugar”

Nicco Annan — “P-Valley” *WINNER

Sterling K. Brown — “This Is Us”

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Angela Bassett — “9-1-1”

Brandee Evans — “P-Valley”

Queen Latifah — “The Equalizer”

Rutina Wesley — “Queen Sugar”

Zendaya — “Euphoria”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Adrian Holmes — “Bel-Air”

Amin Joseph — “Snowfall”

Caleb McLaughlin — “Stranger Things”

Cliff “Method Man” Smith — “Power Book II: Ghost” *WINNER

J. Alphonse Nicholson — “P-Valley”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Adjoa Andoh — “Bridgerton”

Bianca Lawson — “Queen Sugar”

Loretta Devine — “P-Valley” *WINNER

Susan Kelechi Watson — “This Is Us”

Tina Lifford — “Queen Sugar”

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

“Carl Weber’s The Black Hamptons”

“From Scratch”

“The Best Man: The Final Chapters” *WINNER

“The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey”

“Women of the Movement”

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Morris Chestnut — “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” *WINNER

Samuel L. Jackson — “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey”

Terrence Howard — “The Best Man: The Final Chapters”

Trevante Rhodes — “Mike”

Wendell Pierce — “Don’t Hang Up”

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Niecy Nash-Betts — “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” *WINNER

Regina Hall — “The Best Man: The Final Chapters”

Sanaa Lathan — “The Best Man: The Final Chapters”

Viola Davis — “The First Lady”

Zoe Saldaña — “From Scratch”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Glynn Turman — “Women of the Movement”

Keith David — “From Scratch” *WINNER

Omar Benson Miller — “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey”

Russell Hornsby — “Mike”

Terrence “TC” Carson — “A Wesley Christmas”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Alexis Floyd — “Inventing Anna”

Danielle Deadwyler — “From Scratch”

Melissa De Sousa — “The Best Man: The Final Chapters”

Nia Long — “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” *WINNER

Phylicia Rashad — “Little America”

