Man gets life in prison for killing Navy midshipman’s mother

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man convicted of fatally shooting the mother of a U.S. Naval Academy football player with a stray bullet has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The Capital Gazette reports that Angelo Harrod’s life sentence on Friday was the maximum punishment sought in the case. In December, a jury convicted Harrod of charges including first-degree murder in the June 2021 shooting death of Houston resident Michelle Cummings, the mother of Navy football player Trey Cummings. Cummings came to Annapolis with her husband to celebrate their son’s Naval Academy induction. Cummings was sitting on a hotel patio when she was shot.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.