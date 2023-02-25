Borsch without a ‘t’: Kyiv chef uses food to reclaim culture

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Don’t tell Ukrainian chef Ievgen Klopotenko that borsch is just food. For him, the beet-and-meat stew is the embodiment of everything Ukraine is fighting for. Klopotenko says food is a powerful symbol of a nation’s identity. He’s been trying ro reclaim Ukraine’s traditional cuisine and show that its culture is distinct from Russia’s. Klopotenko helped lead a lobbying effort that got UNESCO last year to declare that Ukrainian borsch is a cultural treasure that needs preserving. Although the declaration said borsch wasn’t exclusive to Ukraine, the move infuriated Russia. Klopotenko runs a popular Kyiv restaurant and has a new cookbook coming out in the U.S. He hopes it will raise the profile of Ukrainian cuisine.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.