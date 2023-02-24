Wild 94.9 host missing in San Francisco, considered at-risk

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KION-TV)- San Francisco police said that a longtime Bay Area radio host has been missing since Thursday night.

Jeffrey Vandergrift was last seen at his home eon the 200 block of King Street in San Francisco at around 10 p.m. He is considered "at-risk" according to police.

He is described as a 54-year-old white male, 6’0”, 180 pounds, bald, and with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants.

Anyone with knowledge of his disappearance or if you have seen him is encouraged to call 911.

Anyone with information on his possible whereabouts can call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You can remain anonymous.