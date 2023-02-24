Warren County Sheriff’s Office, school district searching for two teens

By WLWT Staff

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WLWT) — Kings Local School District and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding two students believed to have run away together.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said sophomores, Ella Cecrle and Logan Dunn, didn’t return home from school Thursday and are believed to have run away.

The sheriff’s office said they aren’t sure where the two could be headed but that they could be traveling by Uber, Greyhound or railway.

Logan was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and black shoes.

Ella was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with jeans.

The sheriff’s office said they believe the two are trying to alter their identities by dying their hair, as seen on surveillance footage at a Target where the two were last seen.

