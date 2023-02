KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was a somber day for many of the country’s 43 million people. Ukrainians spoke with The Associated Press on Friday. They described the anniversary as both terrible and inspiring for them because Ukraine has defied expectations that it might quickly fall to Moscow’s invasion forces.

