Storm impacts on Monterey County agriculture released by AG Commissioner’s office

During the 2023 winter storms flooding took a massive toll on the agricultural industry in Monterey County. A new survey of the flood impacts on agricultural shows current loss estimates and projected future losses totaling $336M, according to County of Monterey Agricultural Commissioner’s Office.

The survey started on January 22, 2023 it includes information from more than 50 respondents, according to County of Monterey Agricultural Commissioner’s Office.

The AG Commissioner’s Office says that “the survey asks about specific damages and projected estimates and reveals the following:”

Acres damaged: 15,705

Value of crops lost, planted, and projected future losses: 324.1M. Crops most impacted include romaine lettuce, strawberries, wine grapes, celery, carrots, broccoli, and garlic.

Damage to farm infrastructure and facilities: $9.6M

To date, survey responses reflect damage throughout Monterey County with the costliest

Monterey County has 1,104 farms according to the most recent U.S. Farm Census and total crop acres are 366,709. The 2021 Monterey County Crop and Livestock Report values agriculture production at $4.1B, according to County of Monterey Agricultural Commissioner’s Office.