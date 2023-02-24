Report: Man wounded by gun in pants at Vegas Strip casino

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An ex-felon was hospitalized and will face felony weapon charges after allegedly shooting himself in the thigh with a concealed unregistered handgun while walking through a Las Vegas Strip casino, authorities said Friday.

Ronnie Delouth, 30, of Henderson, faces a Feb. 28 court hearing in Las Vegas, where the roster at the Clark County Detention Center showed he has not yet been transferred in custody from a hospital to the jail.

Delouth was hospitalized in critical condition early Tuesday after security video showed him suddenly writhe and fall to the casino floor while walking alone through the Cosmopolitan Las Vegas, according to media citing a police report.

The report said Delouth was seen pulling a handgun from his waistband, throwing it under a slot machine and beginning to crawl away before security officers arrived.

Las Vegas police on Friday were processing a request from The Associated Press for the report.

Police retrieved the weapon and characterized it as a .40-caliber ghost gun with no serial number that would allow it to be traced. The report said it contained one spent bullet casing and 11 unfired rounds.

Delouth is a convicted felon prohibited from possessing a firearm, according to records showing that he pleaded guilty in 2012 in Las Vegas to burglary and attempted robbery and served time in prison.

It was not clear Friday if Delouth had an attorney who could comment about his case. A lawyer who represented him in the past did not immediately respond to a message from AP.

Brian Ahern, a spokesman for MGM Resorts International, the corporate operator of the Cosmopolitan, declined to comment about Delouth’s case but said firearms are prohibited at all MGM Resorts properties.