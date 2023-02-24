Japan to propose new Russia sanctions at online G-7 summit

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says he plans to present to other Group of Seven countries a set of “new ideas” for sanctions against Russia over its war on Ukraine when he hosts an online G-7 summit later in the day to mark the one-year anniversary of the start of the invasion. Kishida, as this year’s G-7 president, told a news conference Friday that he also planned to call on other countries to stop providing military support for Russia. Kishida will host a teleconference with other G-7 leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later Friday.

