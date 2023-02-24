WEATHER ALERT: HWY 9 AND 17 CLOSED IN BOTH DIRECTIONS

Highway 17 is currently closed for all Northbound traffic at Granite Creek due to snow and downed trees on the road. KION spoke with CHP Santa Cruz to confirm this information. As of 5 AM this morning, there is no estimated time for the road to be reopened.

Several vehicles got stuck on the road, including 2 Semi trucks. CHP called for large tows to get these large vehicles off the road at 5:20AM this morning.

Highway 17 is also closed for Southbound traffic at Bear Creek Road. CHP says to avoid the areas and use alternative routes if you're heading that way this morning.

Highway 9 is also closed in both directions from Teilh Drive to Redwood Elementary School in Boulder Creek due to trees and power lines down.

As of right now there is no ETA on the reopening of either highway. We have a crew on the way.