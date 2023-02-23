Restaurant on Cannery Row Closing Down 

MONTEREY, CALIF. (KION-TV)- Just off Foam Street in Monterey, PigWizard is closing its doors.

“We were essential in the beginning, and now we're forgotten," owner Johnathon Roberts said.

The recent storms made it hard to stay open. The only reason Roberts says they're busy now is because it’s their final days.

“We shut down during the storm. There were days where there were maybe three people around. I mean, we're so exposed to the weather here with the wind and the rain." said Roberts. "There's no point in being open on days like that. And then we've got another week of it coming out. But the only reason we have customers this weekend is because it's their last chance to get it.”

Roberts says right now there's no profit to be gained from the food industry.

According to the USDA, grocery food prices have increased 10 percent from January 2022 to last month. For restaurant purchases, it’s risen 8.2 percent.

Adjusting to these rising prices puts a strain on businesses and workers.

“They realize that there's no future in it,” Roberts said. “There's no way to earn a living. You can work two 40 hour week jobs here making $18 an hour and still not have enough to buy groceries for your kids.”

If anyone knows from experience…it’s him.

“I haven't paid myself more than $15,000 for the last three years,” Roberts said. “And I'm a quarter million dollars in debt on top of it. I'll never make it back selling $16 sandwiches.”

Although PigWizard will close, Roberts tells me online orders will be available for certain products.

Roberts also tells Karl that he did what he could to take care of his employees during COVID. They stuck with him up until recently when they knew the restaurant was closing.