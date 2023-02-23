Ukraine tensions flare at G-20 finance meetings in India

BENGALURU, India (AP) — Tensions over Russia’s war on Ukraine have flared at meetings of finance ministers and central bank chiefs in India. Geopolitics affected the atmosphere, if not the agenda at the meeting of financial leaders of the Group of 20 leading economies in the technology hub of Bengaluru. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen condemned the “illegal and unjustified war against Ukraine” at a session attended by Russian officials. She reiterated calls that G-20 nations do more to support Ukraine and hinder Russia’s war effort. In a meeting on the G-20 sidelines, Yellen and British Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt Jeremy Hunt and Yellen condemned the war and said they were working together to deal with the crisis.

