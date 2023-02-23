MacDowell artist retreat org taps Chiwoniso Kaitano to lead

NEW YORK (AP) — One of the oldest artist residency programs in the U.S. has a new executive director. In a statement Friday, MacDowell announced the selection of Chiwoniso Kaitano. She is the former executive director of Girl Be Heard, a nongovernmental organization that uses theater and the performing arts to advocate for social change. The organization’s board president said the changes follows “an intense period of inquiry and innovation throughout the pandemic and recent social justice movements.” In the wake of the 2020 protests spurred by the police killing of George Floyd, the prestigious New Hampshire retreat dropped “Colony” from its name.

