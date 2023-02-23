LegalZoom: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GLENDALE, Calif. (AP) — GLENDALE, Calif. (AP) — LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Glendale, California-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 10 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The online platform for legal services posted revenue of $146.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $145.9 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $48.7 million, or 25 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $620 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, LegalZoom said it expects revenue in the range of $153 million to $157 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $620 million to $640 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LZ