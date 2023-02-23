Afghanistahn’s Taliban reopen key trade route with Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban have reopened the key Torkham border crossing with Pakistan after keeping it shut for four days. The reopening Thursday came after Islamabad sent a high-level delegation to Kabul to discuss a range of issues, including the closure of the Torkham border on Sunday. Torkham’s reopening was a relief for traders and an indication of easing tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Thousands of trucks that had been stuck along the Khyber Pass in northwest Pakistan began slowly moving after the border opened.

By RIAZ KHAN and RAHIM FAIEZ Associated Press

