1st baby pangolin in Europe born in Prague zoo, doing well

PRAGUE (AP) — A Chinese pangolin has been born in the Prague zoo, the first birth of the critically endangered animal in Europe. The park says it is doing well after initial troubles. For the first few days after the female baby was born on Feb 2, the park keepers were worried by baby losing weight because its mother didn’t have enough milk. A program of artificial feeding with cat milk was introduced and the mother was stimulated to produce more of her own. It worked well, with the zoo now expressing cautious optimism about the baby.

