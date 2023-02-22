GOP Oklahoma lawmakers join call for death penalty pause

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Three Republican House members are among those joining the call for a moratorium on the death penalty in Oklahoma. The lawmakers joined members of clergy and a former corrections official in asking for a temporary halt to the state’s brisk pace of lethal injections. They cited declining public support of the death penalty and concerns that an innocent person could be put to death. Rep. Kevin McDugle says he is a supporter of the death penalty, but he has serious concerns that Oklahoma’s next death row inmate scheduled to die, Richard Glossip, is actually innocent. Oklahoma’s new attorney general has asked for an independent review of Glossip’s case.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.