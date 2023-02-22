Coping with concussions: long road to recovery for some

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Vivienne Gray doesn’t fit the same profile as former or current professional athletes forced to live with the ongoing effects of concussions. The 33-year-old cardiac care nurse has been fighting the side effects of a concussion following a collision with an opposing player during an inline hockey game nearly two years ago. Gray’s doctor is Nicole Higgins, who is also president of the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners. This week the group warned government and sporting bodies in Australia that they must do more to limit the long-term impacts of concussions and repeated head trauma. The RACGP has submitted a report to an Australian Senate with a key recommendation that more research be conducted into concussions and head injuries.

