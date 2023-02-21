‘Cocaine Bear’ is here to strike a blow to staid Hollywood

NEW YORK (AP) — Yes, “Cocaine Bear” is a real movie. And it might be a hit. Since the trailer first debuted for Elizabeth Banks’ very, very loosely based-on-a-true-story comedy has stoked a rabid zeitgeist. At a time when much in Hollywood can feel pre-packaged, the makers of “Cocaine Bear” think it can be a wild exception. Its makers, including producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, say that it’s time Hollywood got bolder and greenlight movies that don’t feel like they were dreamed up in a corporate boardroom. And “Cocaine Bear” most definitely didn’t originate at the C-suite. It opens in theaters Friday.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.