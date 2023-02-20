United Airlines introduces a new family seating policy

Originally Published: 20 FEB 23 16:22 ETUpdated: 20 FEB 23 19:53 ETBy Marnie Hunter, CNN

(CNN) -- United Airlines has a new seat map feature that will help families with children under 12 find seats together free of charge, the airline announced on Monday.

The feature will include Basic Economy tickets.

The new seat map technology will dynamically find available adjacent Economy seats at the time of booking and open up complimentary upgrades to other available seats as needed, the airline said.

In cases where side-by-side seats are not available, customers will be able to switch to another flight to their destination with adjacent seats in the same cabin for free. No fare difference will be charged in such cases, United said in a news release.

"We're focused on delivering a great experience for our younger passengers and their parents and know it often starts with the right seat," said Linda Jojo, Chief Customer Officer for United, in a statement.

United Polaris, First Class and Economy Plus seats are not included in the new family seating policy change.

US airline customers have long complained about seating that separates young children from their parents on flights and the added costs associated with purchasing seats in order to sit together.

President Biden addressed the government's efforts to curb such fees in his State of the Union address this month.

"Baggage fees are bad enough -- they can't just treat your child like a piece of luggage," Biden said in the speech

A July 2022 notice from the Department of Transportation called on US airlines to make seating children next to accompanying adults available at no additional cost

More adjacent seat options will be available on United Airlines immediately. The complete policy change is set to go into effect in early March, the airline said.

Delta Air Lines said Monday that it "does not charge family seating fees and regardless of the ticket class purchased, will always work with customers on a case-by-case basis to ensure their family seating needs are met."

Delta's website refers to family seating "upon request," referring passengers who are not able to secure seats via the airline's website or mobile app to contact Reservations.

American Airlines offers booking tips on its website for families traveling with children under 15, noting that "the farther in advance you book, the better."

"Our current policies regarding family seating are designed to allow families to sit together without having to pay extra," American Airlines said Monday in a statement.

