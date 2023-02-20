UK summons Iran’s top diplomat over threats to journalists

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s government has summoned Iran’s top diplomat in the U.K. after journalists based in the country were targeted for intimidation by Tehran. The Foreign Office said its Middle East director Vijay Rangarajan met with Iranian Chargé d’Affaires Mehdi Hosseini Matin to “make clear the U.K. will not tolerate threats to life and media freedom.” On Saturday, Iran International, a Farsi-language TV news channel based in London, said it had moved its broadcasts to Washington to protect its journalists after British police told it about “serious and immediate threats” to the safety of Iranian journalists. The Foreign Office also said Monday that it was imposing new sanctions against Iranian officials for human rights violations.

