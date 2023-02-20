Spain: Transport officials resign over train design blunder

MADRID (AP) — A major blunder in designs of new trains for two northern Spanish regions has led to the resignations of two top transport officials, bringing to four the number of people who have lost their jobs because of the controversy this month. A total of 31 narrow-gauge local trains were ordered in 2020 for Asturias and Cantabria regions but it emerged just weeks ago that under the original designs the trains would not have fitted in tunnels in the regions. The trains will be redesigned to fit the tunnels, but this will lead to substantial delays in their delivery. The revelations angered both regions and led to demands for resignations. The two transport officials resigned Monday.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.