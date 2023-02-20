Papua New Guinea police say 4 being held by criminals

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Papua New Guinea police say security forces are prepared to use lethal force to free a foreigner and three citizens of the South Pacific island nation from armed criminals. A statement from the police commissioner says the foreigner and three Papua New Guinea university students are “being held by criminals in the border region of South Highlands, Hela and Western Provinces.” Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported that the foreigner is a New Zealand citizen who works as an archaeologist at an Australian university. Manning said the safety of the hostages was the top priority of security forces who “are operating within their set rules of engagement in dealing with these criminals.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.