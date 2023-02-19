Winners of the 2023 British Academy Film Awards

LONDON (AP) — “All Quiet on the Western Front” is the big winner at the 2023 British Academy Film Awards. The antiwar German drama took seven prizes including best picture and best director. Other winners include “The Banshees of Inisherin,” which was named best British film. Austin Butler took the best actor prize for “Elvis,” and Cate Blanchett was named best actress for “Tár.” Supporting performer prizes went to Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon, both for ”The Banshees of Inisherin.” Actress Emma Mackey was named rising star, an award decided by public vote. Writer-director Charlotte Wells won the award for best debut for her film “Aftersun”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.