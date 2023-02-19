High-risk volcano search for Philippine plane with 4 aboard

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine authorities are prepared to send a search mission near the crater of a restive volcano after they spotted the suspected wreckage of a small plane that went missing with four people on board. Two Filipino pilots and two Australians were aboard the Cessna plane that lost contact after takeoff from Albay province southeast of the capital Saturday morning on its way to Manila. The Australians were working as consultants for Energy Development Corp., a large geothermal power company. The company says it has deployed teams backed by helicopters and drones to help in the search. Government scientists say scaling Mount Mayon is a risky mission. The volcano last erupted in 2018, displacing tens of thousands of villagers.

